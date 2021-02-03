SpaceX preparing to test Starship SN9 on Monday

SpaceX decided to change the test flight date for its latest Starship module to the first Monday of February. The company will be deploying the Starship SN9 prototype to approximately 6.2 miles of the South Texas skies. Initially, SpaceX intended to deploy the SN9 prototype on the 28th of January, but the approval for this mission from the concerned authorities delayed forcing the company to postpone.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the authorizing agency, pointed out that it couldn’t approve the mission until the ongoing safety review was completed. The FAA spokesperson explained that they have never intentionally halted any test flight. They will continue to deal with SpaceX to ensure that the unresolved safety standards are met before they can approve the next test flight. The agency couldn’t vomit the issues that it was trying to address in this review to maintain the confidentiality of SpaceX.

SpaceX’s founder and chief executive, Elon Musk, racketeered over the delay saying that it rendered his aggressive and ambitious schedules changed, taking the time he had allocated for other projects. He added that the Starship model would be taking people to Mars in the next five years or earliest in three years if they are lucky. Musk lamented the inferiority of the FAA’s space division, calling it a broken regulatory framework. The rules that this agency observes are so demeaning that they would never allow people to venture Mars without straying away from them. He tweeted these remarks in his angered state over the delayed approval.

Futile efforts to deploy the prototype the following day couldn’t yield much result since the company was told to evacuate from the Boca Chica Village, where it intended to make the launch with the authorizing body’s approval. However, the communication was canceled, forcing the test flight to move to the 1st of February.

The executive expressed uncertainty over the possibility of deploying the prototype by that time since the FAA has the tendency to halt test flights, especially if they are not within the government test facilities. The spokesperson of the FAA stated that they understand the necessity of working with deadlines to meet the innovation and expansion objectives. Still, it would not allow the speedy time frames to endanger the lives of people. The spokesperson added that they would only approve the test flight once the company implements the regulatory concerns raised. Nevertheless, SN9 will not be the last prototype because SpaceX has sent SN10 to the launch pad for technical evaluation by its engineers.